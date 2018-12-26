Can't say who will be the next PM, terrific political battle underway: Yoga guru Ramdev

NEW DELHI: With just a couple of months to go for 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Yoga guru Ramdev said that it is difficult to predict who will be the next Prime Minister of India.

Ramdev, who publicly supported PM Modi in 2014 Lok Sabha elections, said that the existing political situation in the country is complex and cannot be comprehended easily.

“The situation is unclear. There's a political battle fight going on inside the country. Who will win the political field, we cannot say anything,” he said, later adding with a smile, “But this battle will be terrific.”

Ramdev arrived at Madurai on Tuesday to attend the national executive meeting of Bharat Swabhiman meeting at Rameshwaram.

He further clarified that he is not going to support any person or oppose any party in the Lok Sabha elections due next year.

"I am not focusing on politics," he said.

"Our aim is not a Hindu country but a spiritual country and a spiritual world. Through yoga and Vedic practices, we are making a divine, prosperous and spiritual India," said the yoga guru.

The comments come weeks after assembly elections in five states, in which Congress wrangled three BJP heartland states - Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh. However, the party lost Mizoram to the Mizo National Front. It also lost in Telangana, where K Chandrashekar Rao's TRS swept the polls.

Lok Sabha 2019 elections are likely to be held by May next year.