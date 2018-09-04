Can't stop soldiers from using smartphone; need social media in modern warfare: Army chief Bipin Rawat

NEW DELHI: Acknowledging the power of social media and the role it plays in modern-day warfare, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Bipin Rawat said that one can't stop soldiers and their family from using smartphones.

“We have received advice that we should advise our soldiers to stay away from social media. Can you deny a soldier and his family from the possession of a smart-phone,” questioned Rawat.

“If you can't prevent usage of smartphone, best to allow it, but important to have means of imposing discipline,” he added.

Adding that social media is here to stay and that soldiers will use it, Rawat claimed that India should instead leverage the platform to its advantage.

“Our adversary will use social media for psychological warfare & deception, we must leverage it to our advantage,” said the Army Chief General.

Highlighting the importance of Artificial Intelligence in new age warfare, he said, “In modern day warfare, info warfare is important and within it, we've started talking about Artificial Intelligence (AI). If we have to leverage AI to our advantage we must engage through social media as a lot of what we wish to gain as part of AI will come via social media.”

"I don't have a smartphone or WhatsApp. But I still manage to stay in touch with everyone including media," added Rawat.