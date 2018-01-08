Car catches fire as driver lights cigarette, man has a narrow escape

In a shocking incident, a car in Pilibhit in Uttar Pradesh caught fire when the driver used a lighter to light a cigarette. While driving the car, the driver lit his cigarette but due to gas leakage, the front of the car caught fire.

Passers-by came to the rescue of the driver, and pulled him out of the car. But by that time, his face suffered major burn injuries.

The cause of the fire in the car was the gas kit that was leaking. The injured was rushed to the district hospital in serious condition.

The driver, identified as Salimuddin, was driving a Hyundai Santro car when the incident occurred.

Police are yet to ascertain if the gas kit in the car was legal or illegal.