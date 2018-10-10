हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Prateik Babbar

Case against Prateik Babbar after his car hits scooter in Goa

Babbar, on his part, filed a complaint against Correa, alleging that Correa smashed his car's window-shield.

Case against Prateik Babbar after his car hits scooter in Goa
ANI photo

Panaji: A case of rash driving has been registered against Bollywood actor Prateik Babbar by Goa police after his car allegedly dashed a scooter.

The mishap happened on Panaji-Mapusa highway on Wednesday evening, said inspector Paresh Naik of the Porvorim police station.

Paulo Correa, the complainant, alleged that a car driven by Babbar dashed against his scooter when he was riding with his sister.

After the mishap there was an altercation and Babbar used filthy language against them, he alleged.

Babbar, on his part, filed a complaint against Correa, alleging that Correa smashed his car's window-shield, the police official said.

"We have seized the car," said inspector Naik, adding that a case under the Motor Vehicles Act has been registered and further probe is on.

