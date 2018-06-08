हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
BJP MLA

Case against unidentified miscreant for posting fake statement of BJP MLA on social media

Allegedly posting his fake statement against a particular religion on social media.

Muzaffarnagar: A case has been registered against an unidentified miscreant for allegedly posting a fake statement of BJP MLA Vikram Saini on social media at Kawal village in the district, police said.

Police registered the case yesterday on the complaint of the BJP MLA, from the Khatoli Assembly constituency, for allegedly posting his fake statement against a particular religion on social media, Circle officer S K S Pertap said.

Saini is known for making controversial statements. 

