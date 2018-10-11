हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Gujarat CM

Case filed in Bihar against Gujarat CM, Alpesh Thakore

The court has fixed November 2 for hearing the case.

Case filed in Bihar against Gujarat CM, Alpesh Thakore

Patna: A case was filed on Thursday against Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani and state`s Congress MLA Alpesh Thakore in a court here over the violence against migrant workers from Bihar in Gujarat.

Social activist Tamanna Hashmi filed the case in Muzaffarpur`s Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM)`s court.

In his petition, he said that Rupani failed to control the violence against Bihari migrant workers in Gujarat and Thakore`s Sena had forced migrant workers to flee.

The court has fixed November 2 for hearing the case.

Tags:
Gujarat CMAlpesh ThakoreBihar

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close