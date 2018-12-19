हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Kamal Nath

Case filed in Muzaffarpur Court against MP CM Kamal Nath over remark on UP-Bihar migrants

Kamal Nath took oath as Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh on December 17.

Case filed in Muzaffarpur Court against MP CM Kamal Nath over remark on UP-Bihar migrants

Patna: A case has been filed on Wednesday in Muzaffarpur Court against newly-inducted Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath over his remark on UP-Bihar migrants. The case has been registered by Tamanna Hashmi.

Immediately after taking oath as Chief Minister on Monday, Kamal Nath told the media that his government would give concessions to those who invested in Madhya Pradesh if they provided 70 per cent of the jobs to the locals. He had also said that people from other states like Bihar and Uttar Pradesh Pradesh took away the jobs of locals.

Speaking at a press conference, the veteran politician had said, "Our schemes of providing incentives of investment will only be imposed after 70% people from Madhya Pradesh get employment. People from other states like Bihar, Uttar Pradesh come here and local people don't get jobs. I have signed file for this."

Following which he faced criticism left, right and centre.

Kamal Nath, who took oath as Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh on December 17, is a nine-time Member of Parliament from Chhindwara. He has not yet resigned from Lok Sabha.

(With inputs from agencies)

Tags:
Kamal NathUP-BiharMadhya Pradesh

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close