Case lodged against RJD legislator for illegal sand mining

Patna: A case was lodged on Tuesday against a legislator belonging to the RJD in connection with illegal sand mining, police said.

Senior Superintendent of Police Manu Maharaj said an FIR has been lodged against Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) legislator Bhai Virender for illegal sand mining. The case has been lodged against the RJD leader at Maner police station here, he added.

Virender, however, refuted the charges levelled against him.

The RJD leader, who represents the Maner assembly constituency in the state assembly, earlier on Monday lashed out at Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

He alleged that Nitish Kumar may eliminate him for raising genuine issues and exposing his hobnobbing with the BJP, much before he officially joined hands with the BJP last week and formed a new government after dumping Grand Alliance partners -- the RJD and Congress.

Virender, who is also RJD spokesperson, said: "I challenge Nitish Kumar to order a probe into illegal sand mining."

Patna police on Sunday launched a massive crackdown against illegal sand miners and arrested nearly 100 people besides seizing over three dozen vehicles -- being used in mining -- in Patna, Jehanabad, Gaya and Nalanda districts.