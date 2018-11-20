हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Case of cheating filed against ex-DUSU president Ankiv Baisoya

This comes days after Baisoya stepped down from his post after reports of him possessing a fake degree.

File photo

A case has been registered against former Delhi University Students Union (DUSU) president Ankiv Baisoya in connection with the fake degree row. The case was filed by a Delhi University professor under sections 420, 468 and 471 of the Indian Penal Code at Morris Nagar police station.

The complaint was filed by one KTS Sarao, head of department of Buddhist Studies at Delhi University.

This comes days after Baisoya stepped down from his post after reports of him possessing a fake degree. In a Facebook post, Baisoya said he was resigning from the post of DUSU president because he respects the mandate of Delhi University students, who voted for him.

After the fake degree row came to light, the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) suspended Baisoya from all responsibilities of the RSS-affiliated student organisation until all investigation into the case was completed.

Thiruvalluvar University, of which Baisoya claimed to be a student of, had also released a statement earlier stating that Baisoya was never their student. They had informed the state government that Ankiv Baisoya was never enrolled in their university.

The National Students' Association Of India also demanded an apology from BJP president Amit Shah and RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat for "cheating" the university administration and students.

The party also demanded their candidate Sunny Chill, to be declared as the students' union president and also repolling on ballot paper.

"The admission of the ABVP Candidate Ankiv Baisoya should be canceled from the DU on the ground of forgery. All those who were involved in fake admission racket be arrested including the university administration, the candidate himself for cheating the varsity and all those from the ABVP who backed the candidate," the NSUI had said.

