हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Delhi

Cashier shot dead, bank looted by 4 men in Delhi's Dwarka

A cashier was shot dead in Delhi's Dwarka area on Friday by four people. 

Cashier shot dead, bank looted by 4 men in Delhi&#039;s Dwarka
Image Courtesy: ANI

A cashier was shot dead in Delhi's Dwarka area on Friday by four people. 

According to news agency ANI, four men looted cash from Corporation Bank, Khaira Ganv in Chhawla area in Dwarka and shot the cashier. 

At least three people were reported injured in the incident.

Police have registered a case and investigations are underway.

Earlier on September 21, two security guards of a bank were killed by unidentified miscreants in Uttar Pradesh's Noida. The incident took place at Punjab National Bank's (PNB) Circle Office branch in Sector-1.

No robbery was reported. 

The deceased were identified as Mudrika Prasad (50) and Mukesh (35) according to a police official.

(With Agency Inputs)

Tags:
Delhidwarkabankrobberymurderbank robbery

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close