CAT 2017: IIM Lucknow expected to release official notification on July 29 (today)

New Delhi: The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Lucknow is expected to release the official notification of the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2017 on July 29 (Saturday).

It is estimated around 2 lakh candidates will appear for the prestigious exam.

The official notification for CAT 2017 will be released at iiml.ac.in

The CAT exam is most likely to be held in November.

The first step will be Written Ability Test (WAT), and if one cleears it then he/she would be eligiblle for Group Discussion (GD) followed by Personal Interviews (PI) round.