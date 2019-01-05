हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
CAT Result 2018

CAT Result 2018 declared by IIM Calcutta; download scorecard from iimcat.ac.in

The Indian Institute of Management Calcutta (IIM-C) on Saturday released the Common Admission Test (CAT) result 2018 on its official website iimcat.ac.in. The website mentions an announcement about the result. "CAT 2018 Score Card is Live and available for download," the website states.

CAT Result 2018 declared by IIM Calcutta; download scorecard from iimcat.ac.in

CAT 2018 results: The Indian Institute of Management Calcutta (IIM-C) on Saturday released the Common Admission Test (CAT) result 2018 on its official website iimcat.ac.in. The website mentions an announcement about the result. "CAT 2018 Score Card is Live and available for download," the website states.
 
The candidates can login to their profiles to view the results of the CAT 2018. The website also states that the objections received against questions in CAT 2018 were carefully examined by the expert panels and those candidates who had raised objections will receive individual responses to their respective objections over their registered email ID. The answer key, however, remains unchanged after careful examination of the various objections that had been received and examined by the expert panels.

The Indian Institutes of Management conducted the computer-based Common Admission Test 2018 (CAT 2018) on 25 November, 2018 in two sessions. CAT 2018 is conducted annually by IIMs as a pre-requisite for admission to various management programmes of IIMs. The CAT 2018 scores are allowed to be used by the listed non-IIM member institutions also, a list of which is available on the official website.

CAT 2018 score is valid only till December 31, 2019 and will accordingly be accessible on the website. Thereafter, no queries related to the issuance of CAT 2018 scorecards will be entertained.

For admissions, each IIM is independent to mandate their own eligibility criteria, including academic cut-offs and relative weights, and follow different selection processes. While performance in CAT 2018 examination is an important component for consideration in the selection process, IIMs may also use previous academic performance of the candidates, relevant work experience and other similar inputs in short-listing of candidates at various stages of the selection process. 

Tags:
CAT Result 2018CAT 2018IIM Calcuttaiimcat.ac.in

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close