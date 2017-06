Cattle ban 'discriminatory', 'unconstitutional'? SC to hear petition challenging Centre's notification

New Delhi: The Supreme Court will on Thursday hear a petition challenging the Centre's notification banning the sale and purchase of cattle for slaughter – a move that backfired and received flak from various quarters.

A Hyderabad-based lawyer, Fahim Qureshi, who had filed the petition, had claimed that the Centre's order was discriminatory and unconstitutional, as it prevented cattle traders from earning their livelihood.

On May 25, the Centre through an order imposed a ban on the sale of cattle, including cows, for slaughter and restricted cattle trade solely to farm owners.

Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Harsh Vardhan ordered that the ministry has notified the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (Regulation of Livestock Markets) Rules, 2017 to ensure that the sale of cattle is not meant for slaughter purposes.

Regulating animal trade is a state business but animal welfare is a central subject, thereby providing the window for the ministry to notify the rule.

In lieu of this, there was widespread opposition of the order, with many states openly denying accepting the notification.

Kerala govt led by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and some other northeastern states last month opposed the move and announced that they would not comply with the centre's ordwer.

Vijayan said he would call for a meeting of all the Chief Ministers, asserting that the Union Government does not have the right to issue such an order on cattle slaughter ban.

Vijayan further said that the Centre's new rule is an impermissible encroachment into the domain of the State Legislatures which is a clear 'violation of the spirit of federalism.'

On June 1, the students of the Indian Institutes of Technology (IIT- Madras) staged protest against the same.

With the police deployed in front of the IIT campus, the students protested at the main gate and raised slogans against the Centre's controversial notification.

With ANI inputs