close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Cattle ban 'discriminatory', 'unconstitutional'? SC to hear petition challenging Centre's notification

The Supreme Court will on Thursday hear a petition challenging the Centre's notification banning the sale and purchase of cattle for slaughter – a move that backfired and received flak from various quarters.

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Thursday, June 15, 2017 - 09:23
Cattle ban &#039;discriminatory&#039;, &#039;unconstitutional&#039;? SC to hear petition challenging Centre&#039;s notification

New Delhi: The Supreme Court will on Thursday hear a petition challenging the Centre's notification banning the sale and purchase of cattle for slaughter – a move that backfired and received flak from various quarters.

A Hyderabad-based lawyer, Fahim Qureshi, who had filed the petition, had claimed that the Centre's order was discriminatory and unconstitutional, as it prevented cattle traders from earning their livelihood.

On May 25, the Centre through an order imposed a ban on the sale of cattle, including cows, for slaughter and restricted cattle trade solely to farm owners.

Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Harsh Vardhan ordered that the ministry has notified the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (Regulation of Livestock Markets) Rules, 2017 to ensure that the sale of cattle is not meant for slaughter purposes.

Regulating animal trade is a state business but animal welfare is a central subject, thereby providing the window for the ministry to notify the rule.

In lieu of this, there was widespread opposition of the order, with many states openly denying accepting the notification.

Kerala govt led by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and some other northeastern states last month opposed the move and announced that they would not comply with the centre's ordwer.

Vijayan said he would call for a meeting of all the Chief Ministers, asserting that the Union Government does not have the right to issue such an order on cattle slaughter ban.

Vijayan further said that the Centre's new rule is an impermissible encroachment into the domain of the State Legislatures which is a clear 'violation of the spirit of federalism.'

On June 1, the students of the Indian Institutes of Technology (IIT- Madras) staged protest against the same.

With the police deployed in front of the IIT campus, the students protested at the main gate and raised slogans against the Centre's controversial notification. 

With ANI inputs

TAGS

Cattle nanCattle slaughtercentre's ban on cattle saleSupreme CourtHarsh Vardhan

From Zee News

Largest Cruise Ships Ever Built

Celebs on Instagram: Check out their latest pictures

Tamil stars posing with their kids! In Pics

Periyar University UG &amp; PG Result declared on periyaruniversity.ac.in
Tamil Nadu

Periyar University UG & PG Result declared on periyarun...

Panamagate probe: Nawaz Sharif to be questioned by JIT today
Asia

Panamagate probe: Nawaz Sharif to be questioned by JIT toda...

Uttar Pradesh

RSS' Muslim wing organises Iftar in Ayodhya

Indian diner arrested after row over onions at US eatery
AmericasIndia

Indian diner arrested after row over onions at US eatery

Yogi Adityanath to visit Bihar today, faces Nitish Kumar&#039;s challenge on implementing liquor ban in UP, women&#039;s reservation
BiharUttar Pradesh

Yogi Adityanath to visit Bihar today, faces Nitish Kumar...

Asia

Japan passes controversial anti-terror law despite protests

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video