Cattle sale ban: Centre won't impose any restrictions on choice of food, says Rajnath Singh

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Tuesday, June 13, 2017 - 16:01
Cattle sale ban: Centre won&#039;t impose any restrictions on choice of food, says Rajnath Singh

Aizawl: Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday insisted that the Centre will not impose any restrictions on people's choice of food.

When asked about a protest by locals against the central government's ban on sale of cattle for slaughter at animal markets, Singh said there should be no restriction on one's choice of food.

Addressing a press conference after chairing the first meeting of the chief ministers of four northeastern states bordering Myanmar, Singh said the Ministry of Home Affairs will extend security-related expenditure to Mizoram, which is sandwiched between Myanmar and Bangladesh.

He added that the Ministry of External Affairs will formulate a policy on the free movement regime between Mizoram and Myanmar.

The BJP leader's comments came after hundreds of people participated in a beef party in Aizawl as a mark of protest against new rules restricting the sale of cattle for slaughter.

Over 2,000 people gathered at the Vanapa Hall, just 200 metres from the Raj Bhavan where Rajnath Singh presided over a high-level meeting to review security along the India-Myanmar border.

Sale of cattle for slaughter: Beef party held in Mizoram during Rajnath Singh's visit to protest new rules
Sale of cattle for slaughter: Beef party held in Mizoram during Rajnath Singh's visit to protest new rules

The beef fest was organised by Zolife, a local organisation. The organisers clarified that the event was not aimed at promoting beef eating but to reassert the freedom granted to citizens by the Indian Constitution.

(With Agency inputs)

TAGS

‪‪Rajnath Singh‬‪Mizoram‬‪Minister of Home Affairs of India‬‪Aizawl‬‪Indo–Myanmar barrier‬‪Northeast India‬‬rajasthan cowHome Minister Rajnath SinghRajnath

