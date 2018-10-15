Cattle trader's throat slit by unidentified assailants in Jharkhand

A cattle trader has allegedly been killed by unidentified assailants in Giridih district of Jharkhand. According to a report in Prabhat Khabar, the body of the deceased, with his throat slit, was found by the police at Pirtand police station area of Giridih on Monday morning.

The report said that the assailants had written ‘dalaal (middleman)’ on the vest worn by the deceased. He has been identified as 55-year-old Rameshwar Miyan.

When the police found the body, the hands of the deceased were tied. His relatives informed the police that he had gone to Harladih on his motorcycle on Sunday. The police are yet to recover his motorcycle.

According to the relatives of the deceased, he had taken a loan of Rs 50,000 two days back. The police are investigating if there’s any connection between the money borrowed and the attack on the deceased.

More details are awaited.