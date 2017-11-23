Caught cheating during examination, first-year student commits suicide in Chennai
Fellow students set fire to college property after the incident and armed cops had to be called in.
Students of Sathyabama University set college property on fire after a fellow student committed suicide.
New Delhi: A first-year student of Chennai's Sathyabama University allegedly committed suicide after he was reprimanded for copying during an examination.
The student was allegedly scolded after he was found copying. The student, it is reported, may not have been able to handle the emotional trauma and committed suicide.
Following the incident, enraged fellow students set college property ablaze and armed cops were called in to tackle the situation.