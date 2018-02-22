Caught on camera: DJ thrashed in Agra for refusing to play music after 10 pm

AGRA: Playing by the rule turned to be a bane for a disc jockey who was brutally thrashed in Agra. During a wedding ceremony at Bandhan Marriage Home in Agra, the DJ allegedly refused to play music after 10 pm. Enraged by his refusal, some people present at the wedding thrashed the DJ along with the with the other men with him.

The incident took place on February 20 and was recorded on CCTV camera.

#WATCH Disc Jockey (DJ), along with his supporters, thrashed at a wedding at Bandhan Marriage Home in Agra allegedly because he refused to play music after 10 pm (20.02.18) pic.twitter.com/Zv6GKI6pxM — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) February 22, 2018

It can be seen in the video that a few men pounced on the DJ and thrashed him. They even broke the lights and sound system that was kept on the dance floor.

As per the Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board guidelines, the use of loudspeakers is not allowed after 10 pm and before 6 am. The state authority has also mandated that all loudspeakers should be fitted with "sound limiter" to control the noise level of the loudspeakers as per the prescribed ambient noise standards fixed up in Noise Pollution Rules.

As per the state guidelines, open air functions are not permitted three days before important examinations such as secondary examination or Higher Secondary Examination where interests of large number of students are involved.