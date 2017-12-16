CBI arrests businessman Rohit Reddy in NTPC bribery case

New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Saturday arrested Rohit Reddy, director of BGR Mining and Infra Pvt Ltd, in connection with a bribery case allegedly involving NTPC Director Finance Kulamani Biswal.

Earlier this month, the CBI had booked Biswal, along with two others, in connection with a case pertaining to corruption, and had carried out the search at his residence at Asian Games Village here.

"NTPC has been informed by Ministry of Power, Government of India vide order dated December 14, 2017, that the competent authority, in the exercise of the powers conferred under NTPC Conduct Discipline and Appeal Rule 1977, has placed Kulamani Biswal, Director (Finance), NTPC under suspension ..

The CBI had registered an FIR against Biswal, BGR Mining and Infra Private Limited director Rohit Reddy Bathina and Prabhat Kumar.

It alleged that Biswal demanded from BathinaBSE 0.00 % that he should arrange US dollars of about Rs 5 lakh to be spent by him during his trip abroad.