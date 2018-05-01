CBI arrests Mumbai customs officials in Rs 50 lakh bribery case

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested four deputy commissioners of Mumbai customs, along with two others. The agency has arrested Deputy Commissioner Mukesh Meena, Deputy Commissioner Rajeev Kumar singh, Deputy Commissioner Sudarshan Meena and Deputy Commissioner Sandeep Yadav. One Superintendent Manish Singh and a Private Person, Nilesh Singh, were also arrested in an alleged bribery case.

The arrests have been made by the CBI on charges of demanding a bribe of Rs 50 lakh from a complainant for managing the clearance of the consignment.

CBI laid a trap and first caught two Deputy Commissioners and one private person for allegedly accepting Rs 5 lakh as the first instalment of bribe. Later they discovered the involvement of two more Deputy Commissioners and a Superintendent during the investigation.

Searches were conducted by CBI sleuths at the official and residential premises of the accused. The arrested accused are slated to be produced before the Competent Court in Mumbai.