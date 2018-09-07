CBI arrests NDMC inspector for taking bribe; ACB arrests two officials in Aurangabad

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday arrested tax inspector of New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) for taking a bribe.

Rajeev Chandok was arrested with two other persons for taking a bribe of Rs 50,000 for settlement of pending property tax.

This is not the only case of bribery reported in the country. Earlier, the Maharashtra Anti Corruption Bureau arrested two civic officials in Aurangabad for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe.

ACB Deputy Superintendent of Police Nitin Deshmukh said that one of the arrested officials, Chabulal Mhatarji Abhang, was the chief of the Anti-Encroachment department of the Aurangabad Municipal Corporation.

"Abhang and his subordinate, Sachin Dube, had seized equipment belonging to a person during an anti-encroachment drive. They demanded a bribe of Rs 75,000 from the man for returning the equipment," Deshmukh said.

The man approached the ACB following which a trap was laid Friday evening in which the two were caught while taking Rs 50,000 from the complainant, Deshmukh said.

A case has been registered against the two persons and further probe was underway, the deputy SP informed.