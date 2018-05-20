CBI books rape accused BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar for framing victim's father in arms act

UNNAO: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Saturday booked rape accused Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar for allegedly framing the father of Unnao gangrape victim in an Arms Act. Earlier, two policemen were also arrested in connection with the case.

A CBI court had on Saturday sent the Bangarmau MLA to two-day police custody. Last month too, Sengar was taken into a seven-day police remand following a 17-hour interrogation session in connection with the gangrape.

The investigating agency had earlier arrested former Makhi police station officer Ashok Singh Bhadauriya and SI Kamta Prasad Singh for allegedly framing the rape victim’s father in an Arms Act case and forging government records. They are currently in police custody.

On April 3, an FIR was registered on a complaint by Tinku Singh, against the rape victim’s father under different charges, including sections of Arms Act. During the course of the investigation, the CBI learned that Bhadauriya and Kamta Prasad forged records to show that a firearm was recovered from him.

After scanning the call records of both the accused, it was revealed that they were regularly in touch with BJP MLA Sengar who was in Delhi on April 3. Tinku Singh's call records too suggested he was in contact with Sengar on April 3 - the day he visited the police station to register his complaint.

On May 11, the probing agency confirmed the rape charges against Sengar and said that his accomplice Shashi Singh had lured the victim - who was a minor at the time - to Sengar's residence on the pretext of a job last year.

The BJP MLA had come under fire after an 18-year-old woman alleged that Kuldeep Singh Sengar and his associates raped her in June 2017 and that authorities had refused to register her complaint.

The teen survivor also claimed that the BJP lawmaker is behind the alleged custodial death of her father. He father, aged around 50, was rushed to a hospital from the district jail and died during treatment. He had been arrested on April 5 under the Arms Act and died on April 9 in judicial custody.