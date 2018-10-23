हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
CBI

CBI bribery case: Special Director Asthana moves HC against FIR

Special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) Director Rakesh Asthana Tuesday moved the Delhi High Court against the lodging of an FIR against him in a bribery case. He also sought court's direction that no coercive action be taken against him.

CBI bribery case: Special Director Asthana moves HC against FIR

New Delhi: Special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) Director Rakesh Asthana Tuesday moved the Delhi High Court against the lodging of an FIR against him in a bribery case. He also sought court's direction that no coercive action be taken against him.

His petition, mentioned before Chief Justice Rajendra Menon, will be up for hearing in the post-lunch session.

Earlier in the day, CBI Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Devender Kumar also moved court challenging his arrest in connection with the bribery case.

The hearing for both the cases has been fixed for the post-lunch court session. 

Kumar was arrested Monday evening for alleged falsification of records in the bribery allegations into a corruption case involving meat exporter Moin Qureshi. 

The matter relates to the creation of a false statement of businessman Sathish Sana, a witness in the Moin Qureshi case. 

As per the records, the statement was recorded on September 26, 2018, in Delhi. However, it was found during the investigation that Sana was not present in Delhi and was in Hyderabad on that day. Sana actually joined investigation at Delhi on October 1. 

In an unprecedented scenario, the agency booked its second-in-command Asthana, who's in an open feud with CBI chief Director Alok Verma, in a case of alleged bribery. 

Asthana has been accused of favouring Sana in a case in lieu of bribe of Rs 5 crore received by middleman Manoj Prasad.

Late on Monday night,  Prime Minister Narendra Modi stepped in amid the fracas between the top two officials

Late night, Prime Minister Narendra Modi stepped in amid the fracas between the top two officials. 
The PMO summoned CBI Director Alok Verma and Asthana in an apparent bid to put a lid on the open war between the two officials, who had levelled bribery allegations against each other.

Tags:
CBICBI bribery caseRakesh AsthanaDevender Kumar

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close