CBI busts gang that disguised girls as rugby players to smuggle them abroad

New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), with the help of Interpol, busted a major human trafficking racket that smuggled minor girls to foreign countries on Wednesday.

In February 2016, nearly 25 five underage girls, posing as members of a rugby training camp, were smuggled to Paris. The girls were then dumped in a gurdwara. Later, one of the girls contacted the local police, said the CBI.

The Interpol informed the CBI, who immediately took charge of the matter and registered a case on December 28.

Upon preliminary enquiries, the CBI found that Faridabad-based Lalit David Dean, Delhi-based Sanjeev Raj and Varun Choudhary, acted as agents of the girls.

All the girls – aged between 13 to 18 years – came from the Delhi, Haryana and Punjab belt.

Out of the 25, two teenagers were brought back to their parents. The French authorities handed over another child to the Interpol. Twenty-two kids are still missing, said the CBI.