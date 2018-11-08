CBI chief Alok Verma, deputy Rakesh Asthana meet CVC

NEW DELHI: Days after they were sent on forced leave by the Central government amid infighting in the central probe agency, CBI Director Alok Verma and his deputy Rakesh Asthana met Central Vigilance Commissioner KV Chowdary on Thursday.

During their meeting with the CVC, the two top top-ranking CBI officials reportedly gave their views on an ongoing probe into corruption charges against them.

According to sources, Verma and Asthana reached the Central Vigilance Commission around 1 PM and stayed their for about anthere.

They met Chowdary and Vigilance Commissioner Sharad Kumar, news agency PTI quoted officials as saying, without citing any other details.

On October 26, the Supreme Court had asked the Central Vigilance Commission to complete within two weeks its inquiry into allegations against Verma levelled by Asthana.

Verma and CBI Special Director Asthana have been sent on leave by the central government.