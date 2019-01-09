हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Alok Verma

CBI director Alok Verma cancels transfer orders made by M Nageswara Rao

However, Section 4 and Section 5 of the transfer orders have not been withdrawn.

CBI director Alok Verma cancels transfer orders made by M Nageswara Rao

New Delhi: Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) director Alok Verma on Wednesday withdrew the transfer orders made by M Nageswara Rao who was appointed as the interim CBI Director.

However, Section 4 and Section 5 of the transfer orders have not been withdrawn.

Tags:
Alok VermaCBI DirectorM Nageswara Rao

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close