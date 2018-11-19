CBI director Alok Verma replies to Supreme Court on CVC report over corruption charges

New Delhi: Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) Director Alok Verma on Monday filed in the Supreme Court his response to Central Vigilance Commission's (CVC) finding on corruption allegations against him in a sealed cover.

Earlier in the day, the apex court directed Verma to file a response regarding the matter "as quickly as possible".

The SC further said that it would not adjourn the scheduled hearing fixed for Tuesday on the plea of the CBI director against government's decision to divest him of duties.