CBI files case against Lalu Yadav, Rabri, Tejashwi and others; Here's the copy of FIR

New Delhi: The CBI on Friday registered case against RJD Chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, his wife and former Chief Minister Rabri Devi, Bihar Deputy CM and son Tejaswi Yadav, former Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) Managing Director P.K. Goyal and the wife of Lalu's confidante Prem Chand Gupta, Sujata on allegations of awarding the tender for development, maintenance and operation of hotels in Ranchi and Puri in 2006. In the same year, the hotels were transferred to the IRCTC.

The CBI also carried out raids at the residences of RJD chief and his family members. According to a Central Bureau of Investigation official here, the raids were also being carried out at the residence of his younger son and Deputy Chief Minister Tejaswi Yadav along with 12 others places in Delhi, Gurugram, Patna, Ranchi and Puri. Following the case, security has been beefed up at 10, Circular road, Patna where the RJD chief resides.

News agency ANI, posted CBI FIR copy on Twitter, which names Lalu Yadav, wife Rabri,son Tejaswi and others.

ANI EXCLUSIVE: CBI FIR copy in Railway hotel tenders case, names Lalu Yadav, wife Rabri,son Tejaswi and others pic.twitter.com/hbLcGiKCuv — ANI (@ANI_news) July 7, 2017

Reacting over on-going investigation of corruption charges against RJD supremo Lal, BJP leader Giriraj Singh lashed out at Bihar CM Nitish Kumar and said,"Law is taking its course. Now Nitish Kumar ji cannot remain a mute spectator. He will have to speak out and state his stand clear."

"Now, Nitish Kumar has to decide if he wants to stay with Lalu Prasad, who is already a convict in corruption case," Singh had asserted.

BJP leader Sushil Kumar Modi also urged Nitish Kumar to break his silence and sack Tejashwi Yadav as deputy CM. Earlier also, Modi had demanded sacking of Lalu Prasad's minister sons -- Tejashwi and Tej Pratap -- from Bihar government after the Income Tax Department charged six family members of the RJD chief under anti-benami assets Act in connection with its probe into alleged land deals worth Rs 1,000 crore.

Meanwhile, RJD leader Manoj Jha backed Lalu saying party leaders will fight against the raids."Today is the darkest day in Indian democracy. We will not be cowed down by this. We will fight legally and politically,” Jha said.

(With inputs from agencies)