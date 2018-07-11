हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Unnao

CBI files chargesheet against BJP MLA Kuldeep Sengar in Unnao rape case

In June last year, the victim had approached Kuldeep Singh Sengar at his home in Uttar Pradesh's Makhi village, where the incident took place. 

New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday filed chargesheet against prime accused Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar in connection with the Unnao gang rape case. Kuldeep Sengar is currently lodged in Sitapur jail.

Last week, the investigating agency filed chargesheet against five persons in the death case of the Unnao rape victim's father. The chargesheet was filed against Atul Singh Sengar, Vineet Mishra, Birendra Singh, Ram Sharan Singh and one more person.

On June 4, 2017, the victim, along with an aide Shashi Singh had approached Kuldeep Singh Sengar at his home in Uttar Pradesh’s Makhi village, where the incident took place. 

Shashi Singh, who was later held by police, allegedly stood guard outside the room as Sengar and his associates reportedly proceeded to gang-rape. The local police also delayed filing the case despite repeated requests by the victim. 

The incident came to light after the victim and members of her family tried to immolate herself outside Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's home.

Following, a national outcry, CBI took over the probe and has since confirmed the rape allegations against Sengar and has also booked him for framing her father which eventually led to his death on April 9 in judicial custody.

The victim's family had also alleged that Atul Singh Sengar along with his companions raped the girl too and allegedly thrashed the victim's father on April 3 for refusing to withdraw the FIR.

