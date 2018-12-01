हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Bhupinder Singh Hooda

CBI files chargesheet against ex-Haryana CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Congress leader Motilal Hooda in Panchkula plot case

The central agency has alleged that the reallotment of the plot caused a loss of Rs 67 lakh to the exchequer in the chargesheet.

CBI files chargesheet against ex-Haryana CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Congress leader Motilal Hooda in Panchkula plot case

NEW DELHI: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Saturday filed a chargesheet against former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda and senior Congress leader Motilal Vora and Associated Journals Limited (AJL) in connection with re-allotment of institution plot to AJL in Haryana's Panchkula in 2005.

It is alleged that the 14 industrial plots in Panchkula, ranging from 496 square metres to 1,280 square metres, were allotted at throwaway prices after changes were made in the eligibility criteria during Hooda's tenure as the CM.

According to the FIR, industrial plots were given to 14 people by allegedly manipulating certain provisions of the allotment. These included allowing them to submit their applications even after the last date of submission had ended.

The 14 people who had been allotted land had submitted their applications on January 24, 2012, whereas the last date of submission was January 6, 2012, the FIR stated.

The central agency, which filed the chargesheet in a special court, has alleged that the reallotment of the plot, C-17, has caused a loss of Rs 67 lakh to the exchequer.

The agency has charged the then Haryana chief minister Hooda, who was also the chairman of the Haryana Urban Development Authority (HUDA), the then chairman of the AJL, Vora, and the company under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections related to criminal conspiracy and the provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

In the chargesheet, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has alleged that the AJL was allotted a plot of land in Panchkula in 1982, on which no construction took place till 1992.

The HUDA had subsequently taken back the possession of the plot.

The chargesheet alleged that the same plot was re-allotted to the AJL at its original rates in 2005 by allegedly violating the laid down norms by the then HUDA chairman, Hooda.

The AJL is reportedly controlled by senior Congress leaders, including members of the Gandhi family. The group runs the National Herald newspaper.

With agency inputs

