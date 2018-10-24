हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
CBI has become BBI - BJP Bureau of Investigation: Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday alleged that the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has become the BJP's policing agency.

File photo

New Delhi: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday alleged that the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has become the BJP's policing agency.

The Trinamool Congress chief's remarks come amid the ongoing spat between two top officers of the agency.

"CBI has now become so called BBI (BJP Bureau of Investigation) - very unfortunate!" Banerjee tweeted. 

 

 

The government has divested CBI Director Alok Verma and Special Director Rakesh Asthana of all powers amid the ongoing spat between them, sources said, calling it the first such case in the history of the agency.

The prime minister-led Appointments Committee Tuesday night gave charge of the director to Joint Director M Nageshwara Rao with immediate effect, a government order said.

According to the law, the CBI director is appointed for a fixed tenure of two years.

Earlier, Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala wondered if Verma was "sacked" for his keenness to probe the "layers of corruption" in the Rafale scam and sought an answer from Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley Wednesday said that the government's decision to remove Verma and Asthana is based on the CVC's recommendations and asserted that it was absolutely essential to restore the agency's institutional integrity and credibility.

Mamata BanerjeeCBIAlok VermaRakesh AsthanaRandeep Surjewala

