CBI likely to examine Akhilesh Yadav in connection with illegal sand mining case

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is likely to investigate former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Akhilesh Yadav in connection with a case of illegal sand mining, officials said Saturday. Yadav was holding additional charge of the mining department between 2012 and June 2013, news agency PTI reported quoting officials. Akhilesh was the chief minister of the state from 2012 to 2017.

The CBI officials also said that all those who were ministers during that period, their role will be investigated. According to news agency ANI, there was a ban for a limited period but the government officials allowed mining even during that period. Another former minister Gayatri Prasad Prajapati, who held the portfolio of the mining department, is also likely to be summoned by the CBI in the case, they said.

The agency on Saturday carried out fresh raids at more than 12 locations in Uttar Pradesh and Delhi in connection with illegal sand mining case.

In Uttar Pradesh, the searches are being carried out in Lucknow, Kanpur, Hamirpur, and Jalaun at the residences and official premises of IAS officer B Chandrakala and other unknown officials, CBI sources said. The CBI is currently investigating the charges of illegal mining in five districts of Uttar Pradesh -- Shamli, Hamirpur, Fatehpur, Siddharthnagar, and Deoria.

The probe agency had taken up the matter on the directions of Allahabad High Court in July 2017. As per reports, the high court had directed the CBI to probe the matter after a plea was filed alleging that illegal mining was taking place in the state with an active role of government officials.

The CBI teams raided the residences of several senior government officers, including IAS officer B Chandrakala, said media reports.