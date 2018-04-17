CBI names Shashi Singh’s son in fourth FIR in Unnao rape case

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered fourth case in connection with the Unnao rape case involving Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar. In the new case, one Shubham Singh, son of Shashi Singh who was accused of taking the alleged victim to the spot of the crime, has been included as an accused.

On Monday, Shashi Singh, who is believed to be a close aide of Kuldeep Singh Sengar, was sent to four-day police custody.

Notably, Shashi Singh had claimed last week that the alleged victim in the Unnao rape case had nine months back framed her son Shubham in a false rape case for which he even had to serve a jail term. “She often frames people putting false allegations on them. Earlier it was my son, and now she is framing the MLA,” Shashi had said.

The CBI was on Monday slated to take Sengar and his accomplice Shashi Singh to the spot where the crime was allegedly committed in Unnao. It was also reported that they might be brought face to face with the alleged victim.

Last week, Sengar was taken into seven-day police custody after a 17-hour interrogation session. It came after the Allahabad High Court rapped the police for its inaction against the BJP lawmaker who was influencing the "law-and-order machinery".

"The disturbing feature of the case is that the law and order machinery and the government officials were directly in league and under the influence of Kuldeep Singh," a bench of Chief Justice Dilip Bhosale and Justice Sunit Kumar had said on Friday.

The other accused, Shashi Singh, had allegedly taken the victim to MLA Sengar on the day of crime, and stood guard outside the door as the heinous crime was allegedly committed inside by the BJP leader and others.