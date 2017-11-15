CBI not holy cow, but the best cow we have: Shatrughan Sinha on Pradyuman murder

Actor-turned-politician Shatrughan Sinha on Wednesday urged the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to not falter in the Ryan school murder case. Citing the Aarushi murder, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader said that the CBI should not “falter like they did in our little girl” murder case.

Taking to Twitter, the actor-politician, who has been vocal in his opinion against the Narendra Modi-led central government on different issues, took a dig at the central investigation agency, saying it is not a holy cow, but still the best cow we have.

“Pradyuman murder case: Hope wish & pray that the CBI, certainly not a holy cow - but still the most respected & best cow we have - with best of officers & some of my very good friends, don't fail or falter like they did in our little girl Arushi's murder case,” he tweeted.

He further urged the CBI to “rise and show” that they don’t belong to “any individual, party or leadership – however high and mighty”.

Sinha tweeted, “It is the time for the CBI to rise and show that you don't belong to any individual, party or leadership - however high & mighty - and that you work under the Constitution and work for the Nation and its people only. Jai Hind!”

The course of probe by police, and then by CBI, in both Aarushi and Prayuman murder cases has been quite similar.

In both the cases, the police versions were initially rejected by the CBI. While the truth in Pradyuman murder case is yet to unfold, in Aarushi case, the CBI at first rejected police version of the parents being the killers but then changed its own version to name them as accused. The parents – Rajesh and Nupur Talwar – were, however, later acquitted by the Allahabad High Court.

In Pradyuman murder case as well, the police had apprehended a bus conductor working with Ryan school as the accused, but CBI has now claimed that the crime was allegedly carried out by another student of the same school. The probe is still on.

Both Aarushi and Pradyuman were found with their throat slit. While Aarushi was found dead in her bedroom, Pradyuman was killed in his school toilet.