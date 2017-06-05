close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

CBI questions Bhupinder Singh Hooda, UPSC member in Panchkular allotment case

It is alleged that the 14 plots, ranging from 496 square metres to 1,280 square metres, were allotted at throwaway prices after changes were made in the eligibility criteria.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Monday, June 5, 2017 - 16:20
CBI questions Bhupinder Singh Hooda, UPSC member in Panchkular allotment case
Representional Image

New Delhi: The CBI today questioned former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda and UPSC member Chattar Singh in connection with alleged irregularities in the allotment of 14 industrial plots in Panchkula.
 

Hooda and Singh, who was principal secretary to the chief minister when the allotments took place, had been called to appear before CBI investigators at the agency's headquarters here.

The case pertains to the CBI FIR to probe corruption in the allotment of 14 industrial plots during Hooda's tenure as chief minister.

According to the FIR, industrial plots were given to 14 people by allegedly manipulating certain provisions of the allotment. These included allowing them to submit their applications even after the last date of submission had ended.

The 14 people who had been alloted land had submitted their applications on January 24, 2012, whereas the last date of submission was January 6, 2012, the FIR stated.

Besides Hooda, who as chief minister was chairman of the Haryana Urban Development Authority (HUDA), others named in the FIR are retired IAS officer D P S Nagal, then HUDA chief administrator, S C Kansal, then controller of finance, and B B Taneja, then deputy superintendent of HUDA.

The FIR also alleged that ineligible beneficiaries were alloted plots at rates lesser than the prevailing market rates, causing losses of several crores to the state exchequer.

It is alleged that the 14 plots, ranging from 496 square metres to 1,280 square metres, were allotted at throwaway prices after changes were made midway in the eligibility criteria.

All the allottees were allegedly related to politicians, bureaucrats and other influential people, including the then chief minister of the state. 

TAGS

HaryanaBhupinder Singh HoodaChttar SinghCBIPanchkula plot allotmentHaryana Urban Development Authority (HUDA)

From Zee News

IPL 2017, Final - Mumbai Indians VS Rising Pune Supergiant

IPL 2017, Final - Mumbai Indians VS Rising Pune Supergiant

Largest Cruise Ships Ever Built

MS Dhoni's seven IPL finals: Here's how Ranchi-bor...

PM Modi to discuss H-1B visa issue with Trump next month
Delhi

PM Modi to discuss H-1B visa issue with Trump next month

Trai exhorts operators to launch data pack with 1 year validity
Technology

Trai exhorts operators to launch data pack with 1 year vali...

LIVE - ISRO&#039;s most powerful cryogenic rocket &#039;GSLV MkIII-D1&#039; carrying GSAT-19 satellite lifts off from Sriharikota
Space

LIVE - ISRO's most powerful cryogenic rocket 'GSL...

Environmentalists say Taj Mahal still not safe from pollution
Uttar PradeshIndia

Environmentalists say Taj Mahal still not safe from polluti...

Delhi Court seeks reply from Tihar Jail on Yasin Bhatkal...
Delhi

Delhi Court seeks reply from Tihar Jail on Yasin Bhatkal...

BJP&#039;s firebrand leader and UP CM Yogi Adityanath turns 45 - Here&#039;s how PM Narendra Modi wished him
Uttar PradeshIndia

BJP's firebrand leader and UP CM Yogi Adityanath turns...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video