CBI raids residence of NDTV's Prannoy Roy in Delhi

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday raided the residence of Prannoy Roy, the co-founder and executive co-chairperson of New Delhi Television (NDTV) channel, in Delhi.

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Monday, June 5, 2017 - 10:13
CBI raids residence of NDTV&#039;s Prannoy Roy in Delhi

New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday raided the residence of Prannoy Roy, the co-founder and executive co-chairperson of New Delhi Television (NDTV) channel, in Delhi.

The raids at Greater Kailash (GK) 1 took place in the wake of allegations of fund diversion.

More details are awaited.

