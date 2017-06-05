CBI raids residence of NDTV's Prannoy Roy in Delhi
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday raided the residence of Prannoy Roy, the co-founder and executive co-chairperson of New Delhi Television (NDTV) channel, in Delhi.
New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday raided the residence of Prannoy Roy, the co-founder and executive co-chairperson of New Delhi Television (NDTV) channel, in Delhi.
The raids at Greater Kailash (GK) 1 took place in the wake of allegations of fund diversion.
More details are awaited.