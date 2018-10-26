हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
CBI registers case of rape and unnatural sex against Daati Maharaj, 3 others

The case, which was previously being probed by the Delhi Police crime branch, was transferred to the CBI by the Delhi High Court earlier in October.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday registered a case of rape and unnatural sex against self-styled godman Daati Maharaj and three others. The case, which was previously being probed by the Delhi Police crime branch, was transferred to the CBI by the Delhi High Court earlier in October.

The decision of the Delhi High Court for a CBI probe was challenged by Daati Maharaj in the Supreme Court, which asked him to raise his ‘grievances’ in the High Court itself. The top court, however, granted liberty to Maharaj to approach it after the matter is finally adjudicated by the High Court.

Daati Maharaj and his disciples have been accused of rape by a 25-year-old woman, who claimed to be one of the disciples of the self-styled godman.

She had also alleged that a female disciple of the godman would force her into his room and if she refused, would tell her that other disciples too slept with him, the police said.

While filing the petition in the High Court, the victim had demanded that the godman and his brothers be arrested at the earliest and that his two main ashrams be sealed.

According to the complaint filed by her, she fled from one of the ashrams two years ago and was in depression for a long time. After she recovered from her trauma, she narrated her ordeal to her parents, who approached the police and a case was registered.

Daati Maharaj, however, dismissed all allegations saying the complainant was like his daughter. He also assured that he would fully cooperate with the authorities in the investigation. He said that he would not blame the complainant even if he is executed for the crime.

The Delhi Police had been questioned by the Delhi High Court and a lower court for alleged delay in the case.

