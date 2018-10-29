हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
CBI

CBI seeks time to probe bribery charges against Rakesh Asthana; Delhi HC allows

Manoj Prasad – the middleman in Rakesh Asthana case – also moved Delhi HC seeking quashing of FIR.

NEW DELHI: The Central Bureau of Investigation Monday sought more time from Delhi High Court to file responses in the bribery allegations against CBI Special Director Rakesh Asthana, who was sent on leave last week.

Asking CBI to maintain status quo on proceedings against Asthana, the high court fixed the next date of hearing on November 1.  

A bench of Justice Najmi Waziri questioned the CBI for not filing reply to pleas of Asthana and another official seeking quashing of FIR in the matter.

The high court also directed CBI to file reply on the two pleas on or before November 1. 

The CBI claimed that case files related to Asthana are with CVC and therefore need more time to file the responses. 

“The Investigation Officer does not have anything with him now,” said CBI, adding that the entire probing team have been changed. 

“New probe team took charge of Rakesh Asthana case on October 25 and on October 26, the SC ordered CVC probe. So need more time for the probe.With SC’s order, all the files related to Rakesh Asthana’s case have been given to CVC, so need more time to file reply to the petitions," said CBI.

Meanwhile, Manoj Prasad – the middleman in Rakesh Asthana case – has also moved Delhi HC seeking quashing of FIR.

On Friday, the Supreme Court ordered the Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) to complete the probe into allegations and counter allegations within two weeks under the supervision of former SC judge A K Patnaik. Interim CBI chief Nagheshwar Rao will perform only routine tasks and not take any policy decisions till SC hears the matter again, said Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi. 

Last week, in an unprecedented development, the Prime Minister-led Appointments Committee appointed M Nageshwar Rao as the interim head of the investigative agency and sent the top three agency bosses - CBI Director Alok Verma, Special Director Rakesh Asthana and Additional Director AK Sharma - on leave. 

CBICBI vs CBIRakesh AsthanaDelhi High Court

