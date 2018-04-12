CBI to decide on arresting BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar in Unnao rape case, govt not protecting him: UP administration

The Uttar Pradesh administration has said that it is now up to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to arrest or not arrest Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar, who has been accused of rape. Following the registration of FIR against the lawmaker, details of the case were furnished by UP Director General of Police OP Singh and Principal Secretary Arvind Kumar.

Confirming that the rape case against the MLA and the custodial death case of the victim’s father have been transferred to the CBI for further investigation, the senior officials dismissed allegations of the government trying to protect Sengar.

#WATCH UP DGP OP Singh addresses BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Senger as 'Mananiye (honourable)', later clarifies after objection by journalists, 'there is no harm in giving respect to an MLA even if he is an accused, he is not guilty yet' pic.twitter.com/OEVmd4zvXF — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) April 12, 2018

Responding to a question in this regard, UP DGP said, “He is an accused, he has not been convicted. I am not defending him. Every man is free unless convicted.”

According to the officials, while the crime was allegedly committed on June 4, 2017, the victim went missing on June 11, 2017. A complaint in this regard was filed at that time by the alleged victim’s mother the next day. They added that the complainant did not name the MLA in their statement before the magistrate at that time.

Talking about the custodial death of the alleged victim’s father in Unnao, the administration conceded that his medical test was not conducted before being taken into custody. Pointing that a committee had been formed under the Chief Medical Officer to ascertain the cause of his death, the officials said that he was beaten up before he died.

They said that a reference for CBI probe has been sent to the central government. “The investigation at the level of the SIT and local police will continue till CBI formally takes over the case. Appropriate action will be taken against the MLA if more evidence is procured against him,” said the Principal Secretary.

Meanwhile, speaking to Zee News, a relative of rape accused Sengar said that the lawmaker was not running away from probe, claiming that the MLA himself had demanded a CBI investigation into the case. “We are even ready for narco test. Truth always comes out in narco tests, the leader is ready to go for it. And CBI is the best investigating agency in the country, they must probe the case thoroughly,” he said.

The uncle of the victim, however, said that though they are satisfied with the proceedings in the case till now, they still want the MLA to be arrested first. “We are satisfied with the steps taken by Yogi Adityanath government, but we will be more satisfied if the MLA is arrested immediately. We will feel secured,” he said.

An FIR naming the MLA was registered after midnight drama by his supporters at Senior Superintendent of Police office in Lucknow. The case has been filed under POCSO Act and Sengar has been charged under sections 366, 363, 376 and 506.