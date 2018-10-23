हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
CBI

CBI vs CBI: Agency gets 7-day custody of DSP Devender Kumar

Seeking his custody, the CBI had told the court that “incriminating documents and evidence were found after raiding his office and residence”.

Pic Courtesy: PTI

Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) Deputy Superintendent of Police Devender Kumar, who was arrested on Monday, was sent to 7 days CBI custody by the Patiala House Court in the national capital on Tuesday. This came even as he moved the Delhi High Court challenging his arrest in an alleged bribery case.

Seeking his custody, the CBI had told the court that “incriminating documents and evidence were found after raiding his office and residence”. He was arrested on charges of falsification of records in a bribery case involving meat exporter Moin Qureshi.

Before arresting Devender Kumar, the CBI had recovered iPad and mobile phones from his office and they were being scrutinised.

Meanwhile, the Delhi High Court, hearing another plea filed by CBI special director Rakesh Asthana, said that no action should be taken against the official till the next hearing, scheduled for October 29.

Following the arrest of the CBI DSP, Prime Minister Narendra Modi intervened, summoning the two senior-most officials of the agency – Rakesh Asthana and Director Alok Verma – to the PMO. Though there was no official confirmation on what transpired during the meeting, reports said that the officials were asked to make amends as the reputation of the central agency was at stake.

It is alleged that Asthana, with whom CBI Director Alok Verma is openly having a feud with allegations and counter-allegations being levelled from both sides, had favoured businessman Sathish Sana in a case in lieu of bribe of Rs 5 crore received by middleman Manoj Prasad.

Kumar, who was earlier the investigation officer in the case involving meat exporter Moin Qureshi, has been arrested on the charge of forgery in recording the statement of Sana, who had alleged to have paid bribes to get relief in the case.

It is alleged that a statement of Sana was purportedly recorded on September 26, 2018 by the investigating team headed by Asthana, but it emerged in the CBI probe that on that given day the businessman was in Hyderabad.

CBICBI vs CBIDevender KumarRakesh Asthana

