CBI

CBI vs CBI: Bribery allegations against Rakesh Asthana point at cognisable offences, says agency

Opposing Central Bureau of Investigation Special Director Rakesh Asthana's plea to quash the FIR against him, the investigation agency claimed that the bribery allegations against the former point at “cognisable offences.”

New Delhi: Opposing Central Bureau of Investigation Special Director Rakesh Asthana's plea to quash the FIR against him, the investigation agency claimed that the bribery allegations against the former point at “cognisable offences.”

“Probe against Asthana at nascent stage, several incriminating documents and role of other persons under investigation,” said the CBI, adding that a roving inquiry at this stage not permissible.

The agency informed the court that it is handicapped since “files and documents pertaining to the case are under Central Vigilance Commission's scrutiny”. 

The petitions of Asthana, CBI DSP Devendra Kumar and alleged middleman Manoj Prasad are scheduled to come up for hearing before a bench of Justice Najmi Waziri later in the day. 

CBI Special Director Asthana moved the Supreme Court after the Centre sent him on leave last week, relieving him of all duties. 

The Prime Minister-led Appointments Committee sent the sparring CBI bosses – Director Alok Verma and Asthana – on leave, after the rift between them went public. Both accused each other or bribery and hampering probes. M Nageshwar Rao was appointed as the interim head of the investigative agency.

Asthana along with DSP Devender Kumar was named in FIR on the basis of a written complaint from businessman Satish Sana. They were accused of bribery harges in the case against meat exporter Moin Qureshi.

