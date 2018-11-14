CBI vs CBI: Delhi HC extends interim relief to Rakesh Asthana till November 28

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday extended the interim relief to Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) special director Rakesh Asthana till November 28. Notably Asthana had been sent on leave after bribery allegations were levelled against him.

Last week, Asthana has CBI director Alok Verma had appeared before the Central Vigilance Commissioner, KV Chowdary. During the meeting, both top CBI officials reportedly gave their views on the ongoing investigation into corruption charges against them.

The CBI had booked Asthana on October 15 on the basis of a complaint from Satish Sana, facing probe in a 2017 case involving meat exporter Moin Qureshi, claiming the special director had allegedly helped him to get a clean chit from the probe agency.

In October, the Supreme Court had directed police to provide adequate security to Sana, the complainant in the case.

The Hyderabad-based businessman had moved the top court, seeking a stay on the notice issued by the agency summoning him for interrogation. Fearing for his life, he had also sought police protection.

A bench of Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justices UU Lalit and KM Joseph refused to stay CBI summons against Sana and also rejected his plea for the recording of his statement in presence of retired former SC judge AK Patnaik.

The Centre sent the sparring CBI chief Alok Verma and Special Director Asthana on leave on October 23 after their spat went public. Joint Director M Nageshwar Rao was appointed as the interim chief.