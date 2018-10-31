हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
CBI vs CBI

CBI vs CBI: Rakesh Asthana is 'misleading' court and CBI protecting him, alleges Additional SP SS Gurm

Asthana has been accused of bribery and corruption charges.

CBI vs CBI: Rakesh Asthana is &#039;misleading&#039; court and CBI protecting him, alleges Additional SP SS Gurm

NEW DELHI: Central Bureau of Additional SP SS Gurm on Wednesday moved to Delhi High Court seeking to be heard in Special Director Rakesh Asthana's petition to quash FIR against him.

Gurm was one of the top probing officers transferred a day after the two sparring bosses – Asthana and agency chief Alok Verma – were sent on leave and CBI Joint Director Nageshwar Rao was appointed as the interim chief.

In his plea before HC, Gurm claimed Asthana is "misleading" the court. 

He added that and the CBI is trying to protect him Asthana and therefore may not contest petition effectively.

Asthana along with DSP Devender Kumar was named in FIR on the basis of a written complaint from businessman Satish Sana. They were accused of bribery charges in the case against meat exporter Moin Qureshi.

The Delhi HC on Monday extended the interim protection from arrest to Asthana and ordered to maintain status quo in the proceedings against him in the alleged bribery case.

The high court also granted more time to the CBI to file counter replies on pleas of Asthana and Kumar seeking quashing of FIR lodged by the probe agency in the case.

Asthana, who has recently been sent on leave by the government, has been charged with extortion and forgery in addition to the bribery and corruption charges.

Tags:
CBI vs CBICBIRakesh AsthanaAdditional SPSS Gurm

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close