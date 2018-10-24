हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
CBI

CBI vs CBI: Rival parties bare fangs over top officers being sent on leave

From Rahul Gandhi to Mayawati and Sitaram Yechury, opposition parties have begun attacking the government's decision to send CBI's top two officers on leave following their bitter feud.

PTI Photo

New Delhi: The ongoing battle between the top two officers of the CBI has put the country's premier investigative agency under the scanner with several opposition parties questioning the decision to send Alok Verma and Rakesh Asthana on leave.

The prime minister-led appointments committee in an order Tuesday night removed both Verma and Asthana, handing over the charge to M Nagheshwar Rao. It is a decision that has been slammed by several political parties, including Congress which linked the move to the Rafale deal. "We want to make a direct allegation that the Modi government has sent the CBI chief on leave as it is scared of the ongoing probe into the Rafale fighter jet deal, '' Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi said. (Read full report here)

 

 

CPI-M too questioned the decision and said that the central government was guilty of trying to protect 'handpicked' officers. "The illegal removal of CBI chief by Modi government to protect their own handpicked officer, against whom serious charges of corruption are being investigated, points to attempts at a serious cover-up to protect his direct links to the BJP's top political leadership", tweeted party general secretary Sitaram Yechury.

BSP's Mayawati joined in the chorus against the decision to send the top officers on leave and said that it is a matter of serious concern. "Misuse of government machinery and interference in CBI's functioning have earlier also caused disasters and the ongoing disturbance at CBI is a matter of great concern for the nation. It's good that the matter, that also had interference of central government, is before the Supreme Court now," she was quoted as saying by news agency ANI. She was referring to Verma's decision to move the apex court challenging the order to send him on leave.

 

 

Meanwhile, the appointment of Rao as the interim chief has also led to criticism with DMK chief MK Stalin pointing out to complaints against the IPS officer of the 1986 batch from Odisha cadre.

 

 

The central government, however, has justified its decision by saying it wants CBI to maintain its integrity. "To maintain the institutional integrity of CBI and in the interest of fairness, purely as an interim measure, they will sit out by going on leave," Arun Jaitley had announced on Wednesday morning. (Watch news report here)

 

