CBI vs CBI: SC to give CVC report to Alok Verma, turns down Rakesh Asthana's request

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday granted CBI Director Alok Verma access to a Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) report which has been investigating charges against him. The CVC also said it needs more time to probe certain charges thoroughly.

The SC has asked Verma to maintain the secrecy of CVC report and to file his response based on its contents. Meanwhile, Rakesh Asthana - the main complainant - won't be given access to this report despite his request for it.

The SC, on October 26, had given two weeks to the CVC to complete the initial probe against Verma who has been divested of his duties and sent on leave by the Centre. The court had appointed former apex court judge AK Patnaik to supervise the ongoing inquiry of CVC against Verma.

Verma, who has a running feud with Special CBI Director Rakesh Asthana, has been appearing before the three-member CVC headed by KV Chowdary and is understood to have given point-wise refusal to all the allegations levelled against him by his deputy.