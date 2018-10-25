हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Alok Verma

CBI vs CBI: Two suspicious persons held outside Alok Verma's residence

This comes a day after the CBI Director and Special Director Rakesh Asthana were sent on leave.

CBI vs CBI: Two suspicious persons held outside Alok Verma&#039;s residence

NEW DELHI: Two suspicious persons were held outside CBI Director Alok Verma's residence by his personal security officers on Thursday morning. 

This comes a day after the CBI chief and Special Director Rakesh Asthana were sent on leave. 

Delhi Police is currently questioning the men. 

Authorities have not divulged any other information about the persons held.

The Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) accused Verma of non-cooperation in producing records and files sought by it on allegations against him and that his "wilful obstruction in the functioning of the Commission is established."

In its eight-page order issued on Tuesday, the CVC has talked about the forwarded complaint it received from the Cabinet Secretary on August 24 this year about allegations including "serious allegations regarding functioning of CBI Director."

Verma, who has now approached the Supreme Court, said that CBI's second-in-command Asthana had been trying to create hindrances in probes.

"As is customary within the CBI, whenever investigations are carried on, decisions regarding the direction of the investigation are taken by the Investigating Officer and then approved at all levels right up to the Director CBI. After the appointment of Rakesh Asthana IPS as Special Director, CBI despite the pendency of cases against him and the reservations in this regard expressed by the Petitioner, decisions that were crucial to the progress of certain investigations were stymied by Mr Asthana alone. Many of these concerned very sensitive cases including those monitored by this Hon'ble Court,"  

"As this individual was also found to have concocted evidence to impugn the reputation of the Petitioner, the CBI registered a case against him and the same came to be challenged before the High Court of Delhi as recently as 23rd October 2018. 

Verma is seeking a stay on the order of him being sent on leave. 

M Nageshwar Rao was appointed as the interim CBI chief on late Tuesday night. He will supervise all sensitive cases including matters related Vijay Mallya and AgustaWestland.

