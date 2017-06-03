CBSE 10th Result 2017: CBSE Board Class 10th (X) Results 2017 to be declared shortly, check cbseresults.nic.in & cbse.nic.in for grades

New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will declare CBSE Result 2017, 10th Result, X Result, CBSE 10th Result, Class 10 Board or Secondary School Certificate (SSC) examination results on Saturday anytime soon.

The same was confirmed on cbseresults.nic.in

Check cbse.nic.in or results.nic.in to access CBSE Exam Results 2017, CBSE Class 10th Examination Results 2017.

Around 16,67,573 number of students are waiting for the CBSE Result 2017 Class 10, CBSE Class X Result, CBSE 10th Result 2017, CBSE Class 10 Results 2017.

The CBSE has tied up with Microsoft's Bing to release the CBSE Board Result 2017, CBSE Board Exam Result 2017.

CBSE's Press note on CBSE Result 2017, 10th Result

- RESULT ON NET - As per previous years, this year also the CBSE is hosting its result on net with the technical support of National Informatics Centre (NIC), Department of Information Technology, Ministry of Communications and Information Technology, Govt. of India. The schools will automatically get their entire Schools results on email id’s already registered with the Board.

- The result will not be available in the Board premises and the public are advised not to visit Board’s office for collection of results.

- The process of verification will be displayed on CBSE’s website shortly.

How to check CBSE Central Board of Secondary Education Examination Results 2017 CBSE class XII result 2017:

- Log on to any of the official websites

- Click on `Class X 2017 Results` link

- Enter your Roll Number, School No, other details

- Click on 'Submit'

- Check CBSE Board Result 2017

Take a print out for future reference

CBSE Class 10th board results 2016

14,96,066 number of studnets appeared for the Board exam in 2016.

The overall pass percentage for girls was 96.36 percent, while the overall pass percentage for boys was 96.11 percent.

Overall passing percentage stood at 96.21 percent.