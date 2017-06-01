CBSE 10th Result 2017, CBSE Class 10 Results 2017, CBSE Class X Result likely to be declared on June 2 (tomorrow); cbseresults.nic.in/cbse.nic.in

New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education is most likely to declare CBSE 10th Result 2017, CBSE Class 10 Results 2017 on Friday.

Check cbseresults.nic.in/cbse.nic.in/results.nic.in to access CBSE Exam Results 2017, CBSE Class 10th Examination Results 2017.

The CBSE Board exam 2017 was conducted from 9 March to 3 April 2017.

Around 16,67,573 number of students are waiting for the CBSE Result 2017 Class 10, CBSE Class X Result.

How to check CBSE Central Board of Secondary Education Examination Results 2017 CBSE class XII result 2017:

- Log on to any of the official websites

- Click on `Class X 2017 Results` link

- Enter your Roll Number, School No, other details

- Click on 'Submit'

- Check CBSE Board Result 2017

- Take a print out for future reference

CBSE Board Class 12 Result 2017

Girls outshone boys yet again in CBSE class XII examination results by a margin of over 9 percent even, while the overall pass percentage dropped by over one percent.

The pass percentage for girls in the results which were announced on Sunday was 87.50, while for boys it was 78 percent.

Noida Girl Raksha Gopal emerged nation-wide topper in the exams with a whopping 99.6 per cent, while the second position was bagged by Chandigarh's Bhumi Sawant who scored 99.4 per cent mark.

CBSE Class 10th board results 2016

14,96,066 number of studnets appeared for the Board exam in 2016.

The overall pass percentage for girls was 96.36 percent, while the overall pass percentage for boys was 96.11 percent.

Overall passing percentage stood at 96.21 percent.