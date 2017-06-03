CBSE 10th Result 2017 declared: Overall pass percentage 90.95%; Trivandrum registers highest percentage with 99.85%, Delhi falls by over 13%

New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Saturday announced the CBSE 10th Result 2017.

The Overall pass percentage is 90.95 percent. In 2016 it was 96.21 percent.

Trivandrum region has highest pass percentage at 99.85, followed by Madras at 99.62 and Allahabad at 98.23 percent.

Delhi's pass percentage falls by over 13 percent, 78.09 as against last year's 91.06 percent.

Chennai - 99.62%, Bhubaneswar - 92.15%, Chandigarh - 94.34%, Guwahati - 65.53%, Patna - 95.50%, Allahabad - 98.23%, Dehradun - 97.27%, Ajmer- 93.30%.

The CBSE Class 10 Results 2017, CBSE 10th Result 2017, CBSE Result 2017 Class 10, CBSE Class X Result can be accessed on cbseresults.nic.in/cbse.nic.in/results.nic.in/Bing.com

SMS service:

One can send an SMS through a registered number in the format ‘cbse 12 [rollno]’

Telephone numbers are: 52001 (MTNL), 57766 (BSNL), 5800002 (Aircel), 55456068 (Idea), 54321, 51234 & 5333300 (Tata Teleservices), 54321202 (Airtel), and 9212357123 (National Informatics Centre)

The results have come after a controversy over the moderation policy of the board. In April, the board had decided to scrap the moderation policy, which elicited a court intervention advising against the scrapping.

