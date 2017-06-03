close
CBSE 10th Result 2017 expected today; check cbse.nic.in/cbseresults.nic.in for CBSE Class 10 Result 2017

The CBSE has tied up with Microsoft's Bing to release the CBSE Board Exam Result 2017, CBSE X Result 2017, CBSE Class 10 board exam results.

﻿
Last Updated: Saturday, June 3, 2017 - 08:45
CBCE 10th Result 2017 expected today; check cbse.nic.in/cbseresults.nic.in for CBSE Class 10 Result 2017

New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is all set to announce the CBSE 10th Result 2017, CBSE Class 10 Results 2017 on Saturday.

The CBSE 10th Result 2017, CBSE Result 2017 Class 10, CBSE Class X Result will be made available on cbseresults.nic.in/cbse.nic.in/results.nic.in

Around 16,67,573 number of students are waiting for the CBSE 10th Result 2017, CBSE Class X Results 2017, CBSE Class 10th board results.

How to check CBSE Central Board of Secondary Education Examination Results 2017,CBSE Class 10 Results, CBSE 10th Exam Result 2017:

- Log on to any of the official websites

- Click on `Class X 2017 Results` link

- Enter your Roll Number, School No, other details

- Click on 'Submit'

- Check CBSE Board Result 2017

Take a print out for future reference

Get CBSE Result 2017, 10th Result, CBSE Exam Results 2017 through IVR system

Students can dial on the following numbers to get CBSE X Board Result,CBSE Board Exam Result 2017. The numbers are: 011-24357276, 011-28127030 (MTNL), 54321223 (Tata Teleservices), 54321202 (Airtel). (The charges will 30 paise per minute per roll number)

CBSE Class 10th Examination Results 2017, CBSE Board Result 2017 via SMS service:

One can send an SMS through a registered number in the format ‘cbse 12 [rollno]’

Telephone numbers are: 52001 (MTNL), 57766 (BSNL), 5800002 (Aircel), 55456068 (Idea), 54321, 51234 & 5333300 (Tata Teleservices), 54321202 (Airtel), and 9212357123 (National Informatics Centre)



cbseresults.nic.in 10th Results 2017

