CBSE 10th Result 2017: Overall pass percentage falls by 90.95% — CBSE class 10 result region wise

New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) declared the class 10th Result 2017 for Allahabad, Chennai, Delhi, Dehradun and Trivandrum regions on Saturday.

Soon after the results were declared by the board, most of the websites, cbseresults.nic.in, cbse.nic.in, examresults.com and Bing.com crashed, leaving students and parents in distress.

The results were declared at around 12:0 pm today.

This year, a total of 16,67,573 students, from more than 16,000 schools, appeared for CBSE Class 10th board examinations in the year 2017.

According to a PTI report, the pass percentage in CBSE's class 10th board examinations 2017 has dipped over five per cent to 90.95 per cent as compared to last year's 96.21 per cent.

The national capital was among the regions most affected as the pass percentage fell a whopping 13 per cent to 78.09 per cent from last year's 91.06 per cent.

Trivandrum scored the highest with a pass percentage of 99.85 whereas Madras and Allahabad scored 99.62 per cent and 98.23 per cent respectively.

A senior official said that results for other regions will be announced soon.

Students can check their results at cbseresults.nic.in, cbse.nic.in, examresults.com and Bing.com.

Such was the anticipation of the class X board exam results that the CBSE's website crashed half-an-hour before they were scheduled to be declared.

The CBSE declared the results of its class XII board examinations last week.

However, the board has been embroiled in controversy over its marks moderation policy. The CBSE had, in April, controversially decided to scrap its policy of awarding grace marks for tough questions.

An analysis by the board indicated that there were problems in executing the policy. The number of toppers in class XII board exams had risen from 400 to 14,000 over the last decade.

A bench of the Delhi High Court subsequently ruled that the CBSE cannot shift goalposts after an exam has been held. It then passed an order asking the CBSE to continue with the policy of awarding grace marks to students in exams for a difficult question.